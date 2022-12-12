KAMPALA —December’s edition of Blankets and Wine was indeed no ordinary show as fans of the music fest were treated to a variety of ‘enjoyments’ at the Lugogo Cricket Oval yesterday.

The picnic themed music festival, which is designed to showcase outstanding musicians across the different genres of afro-music did not disappoint; the entertainment line-up was superb and so were the hospitality tents.

With performances by Kohen Jaycee, Ink Dance Crew, Wonder Jr, Bero and the big stars like Rickman Manrick, DJ Aludah, DJ Kasbaby, the tone was set with many anticipating an amazing evening.

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the night was when Nigerian artiste Yemi Alade took over the stage and gave her fans an energetic 40-minute performance.

The crowds heartily sang along with her to some of her biggest hit songs like Oh My Gosh, Mama Africa, Kissing as she saved the best for last; Johnny which had everyone grooving along and flashing lighters in the air.

Away from the performances, organisers and sponsors like Uganda Breweries have also mastered the art of delivering an immersive experience for their audience as the hospitality tents were eye-catching and a hive of activity.

“The Blankets and Wine music festival has for long been a symbol of the premium lifestyle for Kampala party-goers, something which resonates with the Tusker Malt brand. We are always looking out for ways to amaze our consumers and reward them for their loyalty to the brand and this edition we have made no exception,” said Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Tusker Malt Brand Manager.

The experience was top-notch. Guests were indeed spoilt for choice on which of the hospitality tents to lounge at during the event.

From the special panoramic mirror booth selfies, beer cocktails to the deluxe Johnnie Walker experience equipped with mentorships and an overflowing chocolate fountain, guests were definitely impressed.

“As Johnnie Walker, we are so honoured to be bringing party goers this quality experience. The brand prides itself in being able to bring its whisky lovers and consumers an incredible experience and tonight was nothing short of that,” said Christine Kyokunda, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager.

