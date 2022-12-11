KAMPALA — Over 600,000 customers countrywide have participated and won various in the Kansai Plascon’s paint and win draw that was concluded on Saturday, December 10.

The revelation was made by Mr. Daniel Kayongo, Plascon’s Brand Manager as the company awarded the last batch of winners on Saturday.

Kayongo said so many people across the country participated and won various prizes in the promotion.

“Overall, the promotion has been a huge success. We’ve had participants from all of Uganda. The promotion has been able to uplift and improve some of the lives of our customers. We’ve had people that have been able to complete their homes because of the money that they have won, some being able to clear up school fees because of that extra 2 million shillings that they walk away with on the weekend, and many painters are now saying I’m able to get to my workplace and back home much easier because I have a brand new motorbike,” Mr. Kayongo said.

Kayongo told reporters that whereas it has been a difficult year, Ugandans have been resilient.

Kayongo said the promotion has boosted Plascon sales in some of the regions where they previously struggled.

“Our growth has been significant upcountry such as in parts of northern Uganda, parts of eastern Uganda, and in some parts of Western Uganda where we previously would have struggled.”

“The other thing that we’ve also noticed is that we’ve got a lot more participation. So we normally target about 450,000 people participating. We’ve got close to 600,000 people participating in this promotion and if they have been winning airtime close to 700 million shillings worth of airtime has been won.”

Instant prizes include airtime and pens and during the activations, t-shirts, caps, keyrings, drawstring bags and umbrellas were also won.

The promotion will run for ten weeks from October 1 until December 12.

Kansai Plascon Uganda is a subsidiary of Kansai Paint, Japan, a top ten Global Coatings company.

