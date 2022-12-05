KAYABWE – At least five people have perished in a fatal accident that happened on the Boxing Day.

The Monday morning accident that happened at Kibukuta Swamp along the Kampala Masaka highway involved motor vehicle registration number UBM 489B Toyota Hiance and motor vehicle reg no. UAM445B Mercedes Benz both moving from Kampala side to Masaka.

Faridah Nampiima, Traffic Police Spokesperson noted the deceased whose identities are yet to be established included three female adults and two male adults who were passengers in the Toyota Hiance.

Other five unknown victims all from Benz were rushed to Nkozi Hospital.

She blamed the accident on the over-speeding by both vehicles.

“…both vehicles were coming from the same direction and the Mercedes Benze was overtaking in a terrible speed and lost control knocked the toyota Hiance which went off road and over turned and the Benz over turned too.”

“We wish to remind all road users to be vigilant and observe maximum road discipline.”

