KAMPALA —The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has vowed to personally conduct an investigation in the matter to ascertain the truth.

The Speaker is to conduct an investigation into accusations by the State Minister for Primary Health Care Margaret Muhanga against the shadow minister for Kampala Abubaker Kawalya that he spread false information while on CBS radio during a talkshow that there was no Ebola in Uganda and it was a political and economic strategy by government.

This comes after Kawalya who is also Rubaga North MP denied having said such statement saying that as an individual; similarly his constituency had lost two people due to Ebola.

He said that it was unfortunate for the minister to concoct false statements against his personality of such a high caliber, sober minded and highly informed thus demanding for an apology and dispatch of the ministers statement from the Hansard of parliament.

Kawalya therefore requested parliament to advise Minister Muhanga to concentrate on sensitizing the public on how to the spread prevent Ebola virus, and source funds to facilitate medical workers than spreading diversionary information against him.

However in reply Speaker Among rejected Kawalya’s request saying she will first conduct a personal investigation into the matter and if any action is to be taken has to base on the findings. It should be remembered that yesterday while presiding plenary on Tuesday the Speaker Anita Among asked the minister to name and shame people saying that there was no Ebola as it’s been claimed.

