KAMPALA —The Office of the President has described as baseless, allegations made by Kayunga Woman Member of Parliament Ida Erios Nantaba regarding Joan Agnes Kyotalimye, a Ugandan Migrant worker who was recently helped to return to the country by government of Uganda.

Kyotalimye had been legally externalised for work to Dammam, Saudi Arabia through Alasker International Limited but was later found to be unfit on health grounds.

While appearing on BBS Terefayina, the official broadcasting Television of the Buganda Kingdom on Wednesday morning, Ms. Nantaba who was formerly a minister made a thread of regurgitated allegations which have previously been investigated and found to be wanting in facts.

For example, the former minister claimed to have personally helped to repatriate Kyotalimye, a claim that has since been dismissed by both Kyotalimye’s family and Office of the President.

It is understood that Kyotalimye returned to the country on October 27, aboard an Ethiopian Airways flight that touched the tarmac at Entebbe International Airport at around 10:35am.

A joint statement then indicated that her repatriation had been coordinated by the Office of the President, Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA) and Alasker International Limited.

“The Office of the President has facilitated Joan’s safe return and this morning we alongside the family received her at Entebbe International Airport who arrived aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight number ET0413 which landed at 10:35 am. She is well and her health is continuously out of danger,” Amb. Abby Walusimbi, a senior presidential advisor on diaspora docket said in a statement released on 27, October 2022.

In the same statement, Walusimbi also promised that his office would continue to keep tabs with Joan until she is fully recovered, and “it will be upon her if she wants to return abroad, or work here, the government will support all her endeavours”.

The other allegations made by Ms. Nantaba, including reports that Kyotalimye is being threatened by Alasker International Limited officials have been dismissed by Kyotalimye’s Mother Ms. Esther Meeme and warned the former minister to desist from using her daughter to achieve her political misgivings.

Ms. Meme said she had been in touch with President’s Office particularly, that of Diaspora Affairs headed by Amb. Abbey Walusimbi and that they had promised to help the family.

Ms. Meme also said that the government had helped the family to conduct a full health assessment of Joan’s heath on the same day she returned at JB Health Services, in which it was confirmed that Joan had abnormal lungs with two nodules which are a result of TB and the treatment that she was given in Saudi Arabia is indeed medicine to treat TB.

The medical Physical extermination further revealed that Joan had no Scars, ruling out any suspected surgeries and the family has received a copy of these results, and dismissed Ms. Nantaba’s live TV account that the MP helped to foot the bills of the health assessment.

Background

Kyotalimye who hails from Mayirikiti village, Nkokonjeru in Kayunga District had been externalized as a Domestic Worker in Dammam, Saudi Arabia through Alasker International Limited.

In the recording that went viral and attracted President’s Office attention, Kyotalimye said her employer had checked her into Dammam Medical Complex where she was placed into isolation and started on medication for an illness unknown to her.

Joan had expressed concern that medical documents she had seen showed that she was scheduled for surgery “upon recovery”.

Upon learning of the audio, Office of the President Diaspora Affairs contacted Joan, her boss and even spoke to the Doctors and alongside responsible Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including the Ugandan Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to help Joan.

When medical samples taken from her were tested in Saudi Arabia, it was established that she was positive for tuberculosis and was out on an initial dose of Anti- TB drugs and also Isolated in a room with negative pressure an international Standard operating Procedure to prevent her from spreading the infection and also heal faster.

When she completed the initial dose and was pronounced safe to travel, the hospital recommended discharged her and in a few days she returned home with the active assistance of office of the President.

Kyotalimye thanks President Museveni

Upon return, an elated Kyotalimye Agnes, appreciated the President through Amb. Abbey Walusimbi who helped her to return home safely.

“I thank God that I am finally home, despite being weak due to the medication that I have been taking but I am happy that I am still alive. Thanks to the President for making this dream come true,” Kyotalimye noted.

Alasker International Limited Operations Manager, Ibrahim Gyagenda appreciated the President for coordinating and facilitating the return of Kyotalimye.

He asked the President to further offer facilitation to the office of the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs whose office has shown great support towards the government Externalization sector

Related