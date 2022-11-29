By Trevor Maleku

Magoro in northern Teso is determined to grab a bigger share of the national cake. This was evident as all roads led the residents to a mindset change workshop held at St, Simon Church on November 11-12, 2022. The facilitators of Quality Education Consultancy Limited (QECL,) the Alebtong RDC John Adyama and the clergy called for swift action to boost incomes.

“The signs of poverty are visible when the children are malnourished when public services are wanting and people cannot access the basic necessities in life,” began Adyama.

“The time is now to get arms and show poverty the exit as the Arrow Boys did when LRA threatened to raid Teso,” said Adyama. “Let this be the turning point of all the participants in this workshop.”

He urged them to view the attentive women and youth to look at life using different lenses and embark on praising God and hard work if they are to register changes.

The Regional director of QECL Joseph Opul did not spare the participants the barbs about writing shopping lists and seating back to wait for the government to deliver their needs.

“Quit that comfort zone and embark on work, think and exploit existing opportunities in the marketplace,” asserted Opul. “There are lots of potentials in north Teso waiting to be tapped. There is the shea nut tree, cashew nuts and sesame that do well here. The word can never have enough of them.”

Father Daniel Oreet gave the two-day workshop a religious slant by calling on the participants to redeem if their lives are to be any better.

“The children got out of wedlock and especially by underage people is shooting higher by the day,” lamented Fr Oreet. “This traps many of us in a vicious circle living a less endowed lifestyle.”

He summed up that religion today influences a positive response to poverty by fostering an attitude of willingness to practise generosity.

“The clergy are educating communities in order for the human dignity of all in society to be restored. Besides that religion is part of the system actively encouraging and participating in alleviating poverty.”

By the end of the workshop, the participants wanted skills to make liquid and bar soap in cottage industries and wanted guidance of brew ajon (millet beer) and bottling it the way Obushera (millet porridge) has been packed.

They are looking forward to visiting Uganda National Research Institute (UNRI) to witness how carrots, watermelons and avocados are processed into body lotions.

