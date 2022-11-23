KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has this morning left for the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for a 3-day state visit.

While in Vietnam, President will hold discussions with Vietnamese Government leaders on various areas of cooperation and common interest.

The President was seen off at the Entebbe International Airport by the Vice President H.E Jessica Alupo.

On my way to Hanoi, Vietnam for a three-day official visit on the invitation of my counterpart, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc. pic.twitter.com/q8hzTtzJYO — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) November 23, 2022

Others at the Airport who saw him off included; the Minister for Presidency Hon. Milly Babirye Babalanda, Head of the Public Service and Secretary to cabinet Ms. Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, Commissioner General of Prisons Dr. Johnson Byabashaija, Major Gen. Abel Kandiho, the Joint Chief of Staff Uganda Police and Commander Airforce Lt. Gen. Charles Okidi.

Related