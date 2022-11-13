MITYANA — Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba has expressed government’s gratitude in the works of the Catholic Church which she says have done a great job in developing the faithful.

Addressing congregants at Buyambi Catholic Church, during the church fundraiser dubbed Yoyota Buyambi on November 13, the minister said that apart from the spiritual food and counseling that the churches provide, they have also been instrumental in fighting poverty through wealth creation.

“As government of Uganda, we are very happy with the Catholic Church and we recognize the tremendous work being done to build our communities. The Church is also very active in education, health interventions and so many other aspects,” she said.

In a special way, Nabakooba thanked Kiyinda Mityana, for the caritas program that she says has been extending credit to the many community members and benefiting a number of people, contributing to government’s core program of poverty alleviation.

“We thank the Catholic Church for Caritas. The program as you may be aware, does not stop at giving credit alone, they have been supporting vulnerable families especially the aged with houses, they have given out cows, pigs and poultry to households and communities for development,” she shared.

Nabakooba was in Mityana to represent the Vice President, Jessica Alupo.

In her message delivered by Nabakooba, the vice president tasked locals to make use of the government programs in place to foster development and wealth creation in their area.

“As government, we are actively promoting the Parish Development Model. This is a new approach meant to bring money directly to the people. I want to encourage everyone present here today to ensure that you are well organized to benefit from this initiative,” Alupo said.

The Vice President asked the locals to reach out to their local councils and demand for information about the Parish Development Model and how they can benefit from it.

Alupo also pledged Shs10 million shillings to help support development efforts of Buyambi Catholic Church.

