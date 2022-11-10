KAMPALA —MultiChoice Uganda has named Mr. Rinaldi Jamugisa as the new PR & Communications Manager, according to UG Standard.

Jamugisa replaces Ms. Joan Semanda Kizza who was recently appointed as the Regional Head of Corporate Affairs for MultiChoice Africa Holdings.

Prior to his appointment, Jamugisa was the Business Unit Head-Digital at fireworks Advertising.

He also served as the PR & Digital Communication Manager at brainchildBCW, where he oversaw crisis communications and reputation management across traditional and digital channels.

He was trusted with the primary responsibility to provide strategic, business development, mentorship and operational support to the team as well as key client & media relations management to create and maintain a favorable public image for the agency and its clients including those of MultiChoice Uganda.

Jamugisa also holds regional experience having worked in telecommunications, aviation, with airlines such as RwandAir as the Acting Country Manager and representative of Rwanda Air Ltd in the Republic of South Sudan, Etihad airways as well as Uganda Telecom.

He holds as a Bachelor’s degree in Business Computing from Makerere University.

Jamugisa is a member of the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) and he’s currently pursuing a Masters of Business Administration at Makerere University.

