KYEGEGWA- The Territorial Police in Kyegegwa have arrested one Innocent Kibwetere who allegedly murdered his wife Ronious Twikirize over the use of family planning and stuffed her body in their marital bed for 4 days.

According to Police Spokesperson SCP Fred Enanga, Kibwetere, a 47 year old, peasant of Bujunjura, Ruhangire parish, allegedly hit his wife with a blunt object, which caused an acute brain injury that killed her instantly on November 11, 2022.

He revealed in a statement dated November 21, 2022 that the suspect became aggressive after learning that his wife aged 25 had started using family planning, following an earlier miscarriage.

“After 4 days with the stuffed body of the deceased, the suspect called his sister-in-law on November 15, 2022 and then told her how he had killed her sister, in domestic or violent domestic setting. The matter was reported at Kazinga police, who responded and recovered the body of the victim and took it to Kyegegwa Hospital for further post mortem,” he explained.

Kibwetere was also arrested and subjected to medical examination. He was found to be normal and well oriented, and is to be charged with murder.

“The incident above shows that there are people in society who have lost the sense of humanity and respect of others. We continue to advise partners in a toxic or violent domestic setting to always seek help from the Child and Family Protection Unit, the nearest Police Station, Probation offices or NGOs advocating for family rights when it is still early. Remember it is your life and not any others,” Enanga advised.

In a related incident, Police in Matugga have have in custody Mubiru Hassan, a 27 year old, resident of Kizito zone, Luwero district, for the alleged attempted murder and acid attack, on his ex-wife Babirye Sumaya, a 28 year old mobile money agent, which occurred on November 15,2022 at around 8pm.

Enanga said Babirye left her work place at Matugga town around 8pm. But upon reaching her gate, she noticed that she was being followed by boda boda rider, who was carrying her ex-husband.

“When they reached her, her ex-husband grabbed her and attempted to pour suspected acid, which was in a plastic bottle on her face. She made an alarm which attracted a neighbor called Mayambala Christopher, aged 35, who came to her rescue. During the scuffle, all three persons, the suspect, the responder and the victim suffered serious injuries,” said Enaga.

The suspect is being guarded at Mulago Regional Referral Hospital and a serious manhunt for the bodaboda rider who facilitated the attack is in place.

Further arrangements are in place to have the suspect charged to court with Attempted Murder, after being discharged from hospital.

Related