KAMPALA – The first son and Presidential Advisor on Special Operations Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has wished all candidates for sitting their 2022 national examinations success.

According to the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB), a total of

1,280,172 candidates registered for all the three levels of the final examinations.

In a message delivered by the Chairperson, Jenga Uganda, Charlotte Busingye at the Uganda Museum on Monday (October 7, 2022), Gen Muhoozi urged all candidates to put in their best efforts and earn success.

“Our UNEB candidate for 2022, all the best in your forthcoming exams. Put your best efforts and earn your success! May good luck allow you today and throughout all your examination and always. Great accomplishments and success are my best wishes for you today and beyond,” read the message signed by Muhoozi.

Busigye called on all candidates and teachers in all schools to respect the standard operating procedures to avoid contracting the deadly Sudan Ebola virus (SUDV).

“Like Gen. Muhoozi has said, as Jenga Uganda, we only urge all candidates at various levels to give examinations everything you have got, you are nearly there, and know that whatever happens next, you have what it takes to succeed in life. Your final grades won’t change that,” Busigye complimented.

Adding: “As you sit down to do your exams, you owe it to yourself to work hard and do your best. I want to let you understand that education is very powerful.

Education will give you the capacity to have a voice and a presence, whether that’s through the way you use words, the way you create, the way you play the sport or perform.”

