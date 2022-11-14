Uganda’s Ambassador in to Khartoum, Sudan, H.E. Dr. Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu has congratulated the HIPPOS, U20 Uganda National Team for coming victorious as Champions of the Central of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) and therefore qualifying for the Under 20 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) – Egypt 2023.

In the U-20 AFCON qualifiers for the CECAFA finals that took place on Friday November 11th 2022 at Al-Hilal Stadium, Omdurman – Khartoum, Sudan, Uganda beat South Sudan 2:1 to qualify for AFCON 2023 and retained the regional crown.

Other countries whose team have qualified that Uganda will have to face for the U20 Continental Cup includes Libya from North Zone (UNAF), Zambia from South Zone (COSAFA), Senegal from West B Zone (WAFU-UFOA B), and winners from the finals of West Zone A (WAFU-UFOA A) and finalist from Central Zone (UNIFFAC).

Ambassador Ssemuddu hailed the young players for their zeal and commitments that has enabled them raise the flag of Uganda higher noting that as players they are the best Ambassadors for Uganda who are promoting and popularizing the Pearl of Africa for positive reasons.

He encouraged them to maintain high level of discipline both at field and in communities wherever they live, travel and play as celebrities who carry the flag of our country at all times. The Ambassador emphasized the importance of sports as a good profession that should be taken seriously just like any other profession that enables actors earn lots of money to make a living, promote growth and development while keeping oneself physically fit, morally upright and medically healthy.

Dr. Ssemuddu praised the Government of Uganda for investing in Sports through strategic planning at the highest level of policy formulation and implementation, budget prioritization with effective leadership of the NRM Administration under a President who cares greatly about the Bazukulus, H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Ministry of Education and Sports managed by the First Lady the Hon. Janet Kataha Museveni with Sports docket placed under youthful State Minister, the Hon. Peter Ogwang an active soccer player and champion of inter-parliamentary sports.

“With our Government, the future is indeed secured.” He noted.

With gratitude to the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA), Ambassador Ssemuddu conveyed his appreciation and congratulatory message to FUFA President the Hon. Eng. Moses Hassim Magogo through the team leader Hajji Juma Abdullahamid MARIJAN. He expressed admiration for the U20 Manager, Coach and the entire FUFA Team for their hard work, commitment and dedication in building a strong team of players.

The Ambassador, together with the Head of Chancery: Mr. Dickson Ogwang and the Accounting Officer Mr. David Wamono officially welcomed the players on arrival to Sudan on 26th October. He was physically present at the Stadium for all Uganda Matches and Joined the CECAFA defending Champions Flanked by Uganda Embassy Officials including the Defense Attaché, Brig. Gen. Fred Karara in celebrating Uganda victory at Al-Hilal Stadium, Sudan. Ambassador Dr. Ssemuddu wished the team success in their AFCON bid come 2023 and bed them farewell for their journey out of Khartoum aboard Ethiopian Airlines for Entebbe when they travelled in a celebrative mood departing at dawn, Saturday November 12th 2022.

