A total of 199 graduands will on November 25, walk away with diplomas and certificates in various tourism-related disciplines at the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI).

Of these, 121 are female, representing 61 per cent of the total number of graduands while 78 are male representing 39 per cent of the total number of graduands.

In an interview with Busoga Today website, the deputy principal of Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI), Mr Moses Kaneene, urged the prospective graduands to uphold a high level of excellence that the public expects of them.

“The public expects a lot from us. We, therefore, strive to give the best to our students and our products have never disappointed us,” Kaneene said.

He, however, decried the low government funding to the training institute, which he said, has derailed service delivery.

“Hospitality training is too expensive in terms of equipment and resource envelope. Just imagine how many chicken you will have to slaughter for the trainee to perfect in chicken preparation,” Kaneene opines.

He also decried the inadequate ICT infrastructure, saying the institute has a total of 30 computers serving over 800 students.

This year’s 13th graduation ceremony will be presided over by Tourism Minister Maj. Tom Butime and will also be graced by several dignitaries, including Tourism ministry officials, ambassadors, chairperson UHTTI Board of Directors Dr Jane Egau and local political leaders.

About UHTTI

UHTTI is a government-owned tertiary institution established under an Act of Parliament –UHTTI Act (2015) with mandate to undertake training and conduct research in Tourism and Hospitality as well as advance skills and knowledge in the industry.

The institution that opened gates for pioneer students in 2015 offers a National Diploma in Hotel Management, National Diploma in Tourism Management as well as National Diploma in Pastry and Bakery.

The certificate courses include; National Certificate in Hotel Management, National Certificate in Tourism Management as well as National Certificate in Pastry and Bakery.

All the courses are fully accredited by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) and are conducted in accordance with the mandate given to the Institute in the UHTTI Act 2015.

Related