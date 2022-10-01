TotalEnergies EP Uganda General Manager Philippe Groueix has said that the Tilenga and EACOP projects are being implemented in the most transplant manner—revealing that strict measures have been taken to avoid, mitigate and offset their impact on climate.

Speaking during the launch of an Action for Sustainability campaign, Mr Groueix said TotalEnergies has resolved to restrict the footprint of the Tilenga project in Uganda’s Murchison Falls Park, a protected area and a showcase for African biodiversity.

He said the Action for Sustainability campaign is aimed at showcasing the various initiatives that the company has been undertaking to ensure the sustainable development of Uganda’s oil and gas resources, in collaboration with the regulators and various partners.

“The Tilenga project is an onshore project located in a sensitive context both environmentally and socially. Our actions to date have been guided by the desire to achieve shared prosperity and as a result of this we undertake continuous consultations and dialogue with communities, stakeholders, and government. We aim to not only implement but also demonstrate the achievement of Net Positive Gain on the Tilenga project whilst adhering to the most stringent international requirements”

“Since the start of our operations, he said they have made the commitment to develop this project in a transparent, socially and environmentally friendly manner in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), hence the campaign theme “Action for Sustainability.”

The about 2 months long campaign will be broadcast on all mainstream information channels around the country and will include the voices of the different implementation partners, project affected people and the communities.

“Through the campaign, the company will showcase the various initiatives and actions around the themes of Environment and Biodiversity conservation, Social and Human Rights, all of which have been undertaken in close collaboration with relevant Government authorities, communities as well as local and international CSOs and NGOS.” Groueix added

TotalEnergies has been present in Uganda since 1955 through its marketing operations and has more than 200 stations countrywide.

TotalEnergies EP Uganda is an upstream affiliate which is leading the development activities towards production in the Tilenga project area – License Area 1 (LA-1) and Contract Area 2 North (CA-2N) within the Albertine Region.

