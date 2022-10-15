TORORO- As part of its Corporate Social Investments (CSI), Uganda Baati Ltd (UBL) has October 15,2022 opened a medical clinic in Tororo district; Eastern Uganda under the SAFAL Uganda Baati foundation.

According to UBL Head of Business Mr George Arodi, the Uganda Baati Medical Clinic is a flagship healthcare initiative, aimed at providing first-class primary healthcare to company staff and the community, at a significantly subsidized cost.

“It is one way that Uganda Baati gives back to the community around our business operations and the country at large,” he noted.

Mr Arodi explained that Uganda Baati medical Clinic started June 2006, within the premises of the company in Kampala where they have a fully-fledged health facility.

“As a listening organization we have carried out surveys and these have shown 96% patient satisfaction and the number of patients has grown steadily. The clinic’s laboratory capacity has also grown to between 175 to 270 tests per month. Uganda Baati Medical clinic’s 3-year strategy includes looking to expand the depth of service, to pediatric services, obstetrics, offering specialized services at a more subsidized fee and family planning services,’ said Mr Arodi.

He noted that the decision to open a clinic in Tororo is because Uganda Baati Tororo used to operate a clinic before a decision was made to cease operations. “It was generally agreed that re-introducing the clinic was more tenable than starting anew elsewhere.”

The clinic will provide outpatient services such as doctor’s consultations, minor surgeries, a wide array of laboratory tests, and outpatient treatments.

These, according to Mr Arodi are greatly subsidized costs since Uganda Baati absorbs a major percentage of operational costs. More services like Childhood immunizations, community sensitization, and medical outreaches will be offered at no cost.

“I implore the community to make use of this facility and call upon all the local leaders to mobilize our people to access professional health services here at Uganda Baati Medical clinic-Tororo branch,” he said.

Speaking at the Launch of the health facility, Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng in a speech read by Dr Steven Obbo, Director Mbale Regional Referral Hospital applauded UBL for having an impact share in how they respond to national health challenges.

“What you have here today is a sign that this is the investor community and private sector at large are demonstrating social responsibility through interventions like these, they are implying, you don’t have to only make a killing in profit investing in Uganda, you can also give back to the people, the Ugandan people,” she said.

She noted that Uganda Baati’s previous Kampala clinic has set the agenda for such social mindfulness.

“Reports of credible services offered there at a subsidized fee, among other free benefits, are now extending to the people of Tororo, and it’s good news ladies and gentlemen,” she said.

Dr Aceng urged the community of Tororo and surrounding areas to maximise the clinic services since not many businesses in the country can go the extra mile as Uganda Baati.

“We hope you can tap into this opportunity and leverage it for your Tororo’s good. You now have the ministry of health gains to leverage for a better country; the real question is whether you will optimize the opportunity,” she noted.

she added that, “It is necessary to take the necessary actions to ensure that CSR programs benefit the community. I’m confident that this effort will please our people in Tororo, who have long-desired health information and a variety of services to improve their lives. I want to thank everyone for your heartfelt service. Remember that the district-level partners are there to support you in all of your endeavors. They are ideally situated to facilitate your work, maximize their pre-work, and let’s create a better Uganda together. There is no question that initiatives like these from big business can have a long-term impact on communities.”

