KAMPALA – President Museveni has warned traditional healers and herbalists against accepting and admitting Ebola patients.

The president also asked members of the public to avoid seeking treatment from herbalists and witch doctors for the treatment of Ebola.

While addressing the nation on Wednesday, President Museveni said a number of people, especially in Mubende have sought the services of traditional healers after getting Ebola signs and symptoms but noted this has only led to the spread of the virus.

“I want to direct those witch doctors, traditional healers and herbalists should not accept sick people in your shrines or places of treatment. Advise them to call health workers for safe transfer to hospitals,” Museveni said.

The president’s warning came following reports of 45-year-old Twagiira Yezu Ndahiiro who was a known contact under follow up who escaped from his home at Kanseera Village in Mubende District and traveled to Luweero District to seek treatment from a traditional healer.

He would later be taken to Kiruddu hospital in Kampala before he died last week on October, 7 at 3.00 am.

The President explained that traditional healers are not ones to be trusted with dealing with Ebola since they have no expertise adding that when a person presents signs and symptoms of Ebola, they ought to call for assistance from government hospitals.

“Stop seeking treatment for Ebola from witch doctors. Those who’re in hiding should come out immediately & report to health workers for proper follow-up. Suspected cases should cooperate with health workers. If you’re infected, it doesn’t matter where you run to. When the government announces an epidemic, traditional healers should stop admitting customers. Have you ever seen me come here to announce a malaria outbreak or constipation? Leave government to handle epidemics.”

The president also warned that in case signs and symptoms like sudden onset of fever, headache, general body weakness, chest pain, diarrhea, vomiting, or unexplained bleeding from ears, mouth, anus, nose, and eyes happen, individuals of families should call health workers to take the person to a nearby health facility using the ambulance but not public transport means.

“Communities should understand that Ebola disease is deadly and spreads through contact with someone who has symptoms. When you see symptoms, do not jump on a boda boda or a taxi because you will spread the infection to the ones transporting you. “

“The health workers must use appropriate protective wear (gloves, aprons, masks) whenever they are examining patients. Boda boda riders should be vigilant and not carry sick people with signs and symptoms of Ebola. Advise them to call for an ambulance.”

He directed security personnel supporting the Ministry of Health response team in various districts to be vigilant and ensure no Ebola patients in treatment centers or contacts in the quarantine facility escape.

Since Ebola was declared in Uganda last month, a total of 54 cases have been confirmed, 19 have died and 20 people including five health workers have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus.

About Ebola

Ebola virus disease (EVD), formerly known as Ebola haemorrhagic fever, is a severe, often fatal illness affecting humans and other primates.

The virus is transmitted to people from wild animals (such as fruit bats, porcupines and non-human primates) and then spreads in the human population through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with surfaces and materials (e.g. bedding, clothing) contaminated with these fluids.

According to World Health Organisation [WHO], the average EVD case fatality rate is around 50% and that case fatality rates have varied from 25% to 90% in past outbreaks.

The first EVD outbreaks occurred in remote villages in Central Africa, near tropical rainforests. The 2014–2016 out-break in West Africa was the largest and most complex Ebola outbreak since the virus was first discovered in 1976. There were more cases and deaths in this outbreak than all others combined. It also spread between countries, starting in Guinea then moving across land borders to Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Ebola Outbreaks in Uganda

Uganda has previously battled seven Ebola outbreaks driven by three main stains, including Ebola Bundibugyo, Ebola Zaire and Ebola Sudan, according to the Health ministry. The Ebola Sudan strain, which triggered the latest outbreak in the country, has no approved vaccine to combat it and no approved drug for treatment.

Ebola precautionary measures for visitors and residents of affected areas

-Avoid contact with symptomatic patients/their bodily fluids, bodies and/or bodily fluids from deceased patients;

-Avoid consumption of bush meat and contact with wild animals, both alive and dead;

-Wash and peel fruit and vegetables before consumption;

-Wash hands regularly using soap or antiseptics;

-Ensure safe sexual practices.

