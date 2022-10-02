Protea Hotel by Marriott Kampala Skyz on Friday hosted President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as it marked five years of operations. The hotel is celebrating years of operations filled with noteworthy accomplishments, tremendous growth, impactful partnerships, and industry accolades.

Since 2017, Protea Hotel Skyz has set a gold standard for luxury hospitality in the capital. The hotel management team organized a celebration for the property’s staff members and customers to recognize the achievement.

Speaking during the ceremony, Museveni congratulated The Group Chairman, Patrick Bitature, for rising above challenges to create employment opportunities at a time when the global economy is emerging from the pandemic.

The President also urged tourism sector players to extend affordable packages to spur domestic tourism.

While sharing highlights of the Hotel’s achievements, Simba Group Chairman Patrick Bitature said the Hotel survived a tumultuous period occasioned by the pandemic that had an unprecedented impact on the tourism sector. He thanked the President for enabling sound policies that have sustained businesses and kept the economy stable and resilient.

“The past five years mark significant progress; we are very proud to gain such a high level of recognition in a short time after the opening. The local and international demand on our property shows appreciation for the efforts and hard work put together by all our teams,” Mr. Bitature said.

Seated on the hills of Naguru in Kampala, Skyz Hotel has, in its five years of operation, become a well-lit and well-known beacon of fun and comfort for individual guests, corporates, and international travellers

On her part, Protea Hotel by Marriott Kampala Skyz General Manager Florence Nyiramugisha said: “As Protea Hotel Skyz Naguru looks ahead, the customers will continue to enjoy best-in-class services as well as innovative solutions for local customers, corporate businesses and international travellers.”

With this first milestone achievement, Protea Hotel by Marriott Kampala Skyz has strengthened its endeavour to deliver inspiring, highly valued and exceptional experiences to the Hotel’s guests in an environment which is inherent in timeless Ugandan hospitality.

The Hotel empowers Ugandans by directly employing over 200 people and over 150 suppliers supplying it with various locally sourced goods.

The Minister of State Privatization and Investment Hon. Evelyn Anite, Uganda Investments Authority Chairman Morrison Rwakakamba, Simba Telecom Chief Executive Officer Florah Kaheru, Uganda Hotel and Lodging Owner’s Association (UHOA) Executive Director Jean Byamugisha, KCB Bank Uganda MD Edgar Byamah, Apostle Grace of Phaneroo Ministries and Father Daniel Oryem, and Simba Group Ltd board members Twaha Kawase and Edson Kadoma and the Family of Bitature were among the dignitaries who graced the celebrations.

Related

Continue Reading