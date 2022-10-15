KAMPALA —MultiChoice has announced its media broadcast partnership with The Earthshot Prize to help accelerate and spotlight the ingenuity and ambition of innovators, activists and scientists across Africa who are working to address the climate crisis on the African continent and around the world.

The Earthshot Prize aims to find scalable solutions to address the world’s biggest environmental problems and repair the planet over the next 10 years. The Prize is awarded to winners in five categories, with each winner receiving £1 million grant to scale their work.

The partnership aims to raise awareness and understanding of The Earthshot Prize across Africa, supporting local finalists and highlighting their innovative solutions and mobilizing communities to address sustainability challenges.

“As the leading entertainment company in Africa, we have an extensive footprint on the continent – we reach 21.8 million households across 50 countries. We are well positioned to make a meaningful contribution to create a sustainable future in Africa. This partnership will enable us not only to educate communities on climate change, but to also encourage innovators to pitch their solutions, inspire other corporates to join the fight against climate change and to motivate governments to prioritize climate change as part of their national agendas”, said Imtiaz Patel, MultiChoice Group Executive Chairman.

MultiChoice is a Member of The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance, a global network of non- profit and international organizations committed to the environment and sustainable development. The collective power of the Global Alliance gives the winners and finalists of the Prize access to resources across numerous professions and sectors including manufacturing, retail, supply chains, legal advice, digital technology, business strategy and government relations.

“There are thousands of game changers and entrepreneurs committing their lives to solving our generations’ biggest challenges; investment and support is critical for each of them to fulfil their vision,” said Hannah Jones, CEO of The Earthshot Prize. “MultiChoice is a deeply impactful partner and we are inspired by their incredible investment into The Earthshot Prize, one which will shine a spotlight on a multitude of solutions that might otherwise go unseen, pull hundreds of others into focus across the continent, and inspire a new generation of innovators.”

For the next eight years, The Earthshot Prize will launch a global search every year for ground- breaking solutions to five Earthshot goals – Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate.

The Earthshot Prize was first launched in 2021 with three African organizations selected as finalists – Sanergy (from Kenya), Reeddi Capsules (from Nigeria) and Pole Pole Foundation (from the Democratic Republic of Congo).

By spotlighting these innovators and their solutions, the Prize aims to spark the world’s collective imagination to drive a collective mindset of urgent action on the issues surrounding the climate crisis.

MultiChoice recognizes the importance of collaboration and partnerships to address socio- economic challenges.

In the last 30 years, it has consistently partnered with non-profit organizations, civil society and governments to drive social change

