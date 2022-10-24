LUWERO – Jakaana Nadduli, the son of the former minister without portfolio in Abdul Nadduli has died.

Jakaana was a prominent figure of the opposition political party, National Unity Platform (NUP).

His passing on was announced by his party president, Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.

“I have just learnt of the sudden, untimely death of our brother Jakana Sulayiman Nadduli, the son of Haj Nadduli,” said Mr, Wine on his socials.

In March this year, Jakaana was involved in an accident that almost took his life. According to him, the people who knocked him were deliberately targeting his life, said Mr. Wine.

A few days ago, he was abducted and spent several days under incommunicado detention.

“He told us that he was severely tortured in detention. Later he was produced before a court in Luwero and remanded to Butuntumula prison where he spent several weeks.”

Also read; Shut up or return to jail, Court orders Jakaana Nadduli as he is bailed

He was charged with cyber-related crimes, inciting violence, sowing sectarianism and hate.

Jakaana, particularly was accused of sowing hatred against the Banyarwanda, and would later on September 21, 2022, be given a Shs5 million cash bail and ordered to desist from slanderous talks.

Jakaana died at his home on Monday morning.

