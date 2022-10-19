KAMPALA – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has been asked to offer himself for the 2026 presidential race by a grouping of youth called Bazukkulu (grandchildren) ba Museveni.

The senior presidential advisor in the office the NRM National Chairman who is also the coordinator of Bazzukulu movement, Hajat Hadijah Uzeya Namyalo said that President Museveni has implemented a lot and must contribute more to the development of the nation.

“We came to this conclusion after looking back at what he has achieved since he came to power in 1986 and also the plans he has ahead for us as his Bazukulu,” Namyalo said.

She was speaking at the relaunch of the Office of the National Chairman. She said they also launched a campaign “Omalako Jjajja Tova ku main”

Namyalo emphasised that many projects are Museveni’s efforts like oil, Parish development model, Emyooga among others like creating jobs for his bazukulu as well as take Uganda to a higher level of middle-income status.

“Already many Bazukulu are employed in the oil-related field and only those opportunists whose mental interpretation of Uganda’s economic prospects can support the selfish imperialists,” Namyalo said.

Former Nakawa RCC and head of the NRM Women council Hajat Farida said that President Museveni is the only leader whose heart feels for the women.

“Before President Museveni came into power, we were underprivileged and his continued stay will assist our emancipation. I salute Hajat Namyalo for arranging for the stay of President Museveni and God bless your endavor,” Kibowa said.

The event at Kyambogo, NRM offices was attended by among others former presidential spokesperson, Tamale Mirundi, Kampala central Chairman Salim Uhuru, deputy Nakawa RCC Kassim, several NRM mobilisers, vendors from City markets, student leaders, the Lwengo LCV Abdalla Kitatta chairperson among others.

Wednesday’s launch follows two others in Bushenyi and Buganda Central region youth who already have endorsed Museveni’s 2026 bid.

Also read; Mitooma youths endorse Museveni as sole candidate in 2026

Mr Mirundi said that ten years from now, Museveni is still the president.

“He so far has no replacement. Among all the contenders, there is no one with the experience required, after all there is no term limits.”

He argued that Museveni is the only one who can sort out what is not yet settled and leave an appropriate heir.

“The problem is infighting. The opposition is too weak to be regarded as a threat. The problem is within,” Mirundi said.

