KAMPALA — Airtel Africa has launched “The Voice Africa”, a platform to help discover and champion the musical talents of young Africans, enabling them to achieve their full potential.

Mr. Segun Ogunsanya the Managing Director of Airtel Africa, during the launch on Wednesday described the campaign dubbed ‘The Voice Africa’ as a latest initiative from the company designed to support the continent’s most valuable asset, the young Africans.

“As a business, we are driven by the purpose to transform lives, and that means unlocking the potential for people to grow. The Voice Africa gives us an incredible platform to help discover and champion the musical talents of young Africans, enabling them to achieve their full potential. I believe the drama and excitement around their stunning performances will unite people across the continent,” he said adding,

“Our musical landscape is culturally rich, vibrant, and dynamic and the rhythms of Africa are already making a massive impact globally. There is a huge opportunity for African music to be exported on a scale larger than ever before, and The Voice Africa has come to empower our young talent and help them fulfil their ambitions. Airtel Africa is facilitating the emergence of successful musicians who can compete with their peers from anywhere in the world.”

The Voice is the number one competition format music and entertainment show in the world, airing in over 180 countries.

Airtel Africa has since partnered with the executive producers of seasons three and four, FAME Studios Africa, to roll out the award-winning concept to all 14 Airtel Africa markets.

The debut season of The Voice Africa will be streamlined to millions of Africans via Airtel TV, Free to Air stations (FTAs) and paid channels across 14 countries in Africa. It is expected to attract and showcase the brightest of African musical talents, alongside a high-profile panel of coaches and TV hosts, and act as a launchpad for global recognition.

Seven participants from each of the 14 countries will be selected to participate in the programme, with one of them eventually crowned The Voice Africa.

“Airtel Africa has always believed in Africa and will always do so,” Segun Ogunsanya continued.

“As the continent with the youngest population worldwide – some 50% – harnessing their creativity, talent and energy could be transformational for Africa. Through The Voice Africa, Airtel Africa is providing a platform for Africa’s youth to showcase their talent and be the best they can be. The future of Africa is bright. The future of Africa is now.”

Seven people will be selected from each of the 14 participating countries in Africa and that each of them will get $5000 before a shortlist of 16 finalists where the winner will walk away with $100,000, Mr. Henry Njoroge , the Marketing Manager for Airtel Uganda said during a launch in Kampala.

“Even before you count prize money the exposure is enough for you. You will get into the eyes of the world by recording at the Universal Musical Group. From our platform of view, we are giving you a high platform to grow and expose your talent,” he said.

On his part, Amit Kapur, the Airtel Uganda Chief Commercial Officer, said participants only have to record a one minute mp4 video of themselves singing and go to thevoice.africa website, fill out the registration form and upload the video.

He added that only those with Airtel simcards are eligible and that registration closes on November, 10, 2022.

“Do not worry about having instruments or beats. Just have a clear vocal recording without any background instrumentals, tuning or production.” Just hop onto your bed, make a video and send it to us,” Mr. Kapur said.

The Voice Africa commenced with a call for virtual auditions on 19th October followed by live auditions later this year.

The show will be broadcast in March 2023, with the grand finale taking place later in the year.

