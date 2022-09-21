KAMPALA — Uganda Peoples Congress’ Fred Ebil, has been dully nominated to contest in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) elections.

Mr. Ebil, was nominated on Tuesday, September 19, party spokesperson, Sharon Arach Oyat said.

He was presented to the Office of Clerk to Parliament by the Party Assistant Secretary General Mr. Ben Bakkabulindi Kigongo in company of the UPC Party Whip Santa Ongom, some Members of Parliament (MPs) and Party Headquarters Staff.

The nomination exercise was graced by the UPC Party PresidentJimmy Akena who witnessed the successful nomination of Hon. Ebil Fred.

“This is a result of the Party primaries held in early August of 2022 that produced him as Party Flag Bearer,” Ms. Arach said.

She said the party would seek support from all political parties including the NRM, DP, FDC, NUP, JEEMA and PPP “to deliver candidate in the spirit of national interest.”

“As UPC, we have been and are at the forefront of championing dialogue, constructive engagements and putting our country, Uganda first.”

Twenty-eight candidates have since been nominated, to contest for the nine slots in Uganda, just like the six members of the East African Community (EAC), is allocated in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The two-day nomination exercise ended on Tuesday.

The six NRM incumbent MPs, DP’s Gerald Siranda and FDC’s Harold Kaija were among those nominated as candidates on the last day of the exercise.

The leading opposition party, the National Unity Platform (NUP) boycotted the elections, citing unfairness in the electoral process.

