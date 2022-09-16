KAMPALA —The refurbishment works on the 22km Kibuye-Entebbe Road have been completed, officials have said.

According to the Substantial Completion Certificate issued by the Uganda National Roads Authority to China Communications Construction Company Ltd, the work was scheduled to end this month.

“In my opinion, you fulfilled your obligation to complete and maintain the works in accordance with the contract having carried out all outstanding work under Clause 1.1 (11) of the Special conditions of contract,” the August 2 letter to CCCC said.

However, the contractor will remain on site for the Defects Liability Period that ends on February 2, 2023.

Mr Allan Kyobe, UNRA’s Media Manager, said CCCC had finished the main works ahead of time.

“The contractor is still working on accesses, drainages and safety markings. Generally, however, the main pavement works (sealing of the road surface) has been done.”

“CCCC has a track record of executing projects not only on time but also taking into consideration the impact of the environment and minimizing damage to the local eco-system,” the country manager, Mr Zheng Biao, said.

The firm has done several works, including the Entebbe Expressway, Soroti Karamoja road, Airport expansion, among others.

Mr Bao said they also helped the needy and gave out several items during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Related