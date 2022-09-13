KAMPALA – The Minister of Works, General Katumba Wamala has asked Ugandans to get disciplined in matters of waste disposal which is the biggest cause of silting drainage channels in Kampala.

His response follows a matter of national importance raised by Rubaga division South MP, Aloysius Mukasa who said there is increasing flooding of the channel that stretches from Kibuye through Ndeeba with a lot of flooding in Wankuluku in Kampala as a result of the increase in rains.

Mukasa said that the channel had been earmarked for redevelopment by KCCA in 2014 under the Kampala Institutional Development Project funded by the World Bank. He, however, noted that the project stalled as KCCA reported that it didn’t have funds to compensate the people to pave way for development.

Muwanga Kivumbi has noted that beyond KCCA, the Kampala Metropolitan area is grappling with a big problem of silting the many channels which are the cause of flooding.

He said that he once advised the Minister to mobilize excavators about 20 to go on a massive exercise to desilt these channels across Kampala and solve the problem of flooding of channels across the Kampala Metropolitan area.

Related