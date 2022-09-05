KAMPALA – Victoria University, on Saturday September 3, 2022 made yet another milestone in the history and shaping of the country’s education by holding her sixth graduation.

It was the first one of its kind after the University attained its Charter status, and on a new road of re-defining higher education teaching and assessment in the country and the entire East African region.

The ceremony was held at the glamorous Speke Resort Munyonyo, in Kampala.

289 students graduated of which, 171 completed their Higher Education Certificates (A new course, prepared for all students who missed the two Principal Passes at Advanced Level), 18 attained Diplomas, 94 Bachelor’s Degrees, three (3) Post-Graduate Degrees and other three (3) Masters Degrees.

This was the VU Grad Festival—Level Up themed — ‘Step Higher into the Future’.

“A Graduation should mark a milepost in the lives of students. It’s a serious, yet joyful event,” officials said. They added;

“This graduation ceremony is indeed a festival, and it is like no other graduation that has ever been held in Uganda, since we fused a festival into the normal graduation ceremony. It has an exhibition of what we do, as students, staff and individuals in the community, in the scope of learning; which we must harness if we are to change the country’s education, especially away from jobless graduates,” said Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga.

Victoria University has ditched the old, sleepy, boring graduations ceremonies-style; and have introduced an experience where all East Africa’s top entertainers and musicians get to take part in marking a new step for our students to join the world of work.

VU, on road to becoming one of the solution universities in the region recently acquired a Charter, granted by President Yoweri Museveni last month, after the approval of the National Council for Higher Education and the Ministry of Education and Sports.

“This was a confirmation of our new path we have created in the country’s higher education. This path starts from the day you express interest in joining Victoria University, to the moment you graduate. We make you have an education with experience,” says Conan Businge, the Public Relations Manager.

Officials said Saturday’s event the was first graduation to open up to the entire public; and no more usual limitations of how many people can celebrate ‘our students’ success.’

“We have, in this graduation festival, East Africa’s best musicians and entertainers. We brought these artists, to showcase their talents. We are a university that believes in each individual’s talents and abilities. Just like how our students and staff are differently talented with different competencies, even the entertainers will be exhibiting what we believe in; diversity of talent, diversity of abilities, and the power of difference; all to be harnessed for our families and country’s development. This is why we are in this education sector”.

Artists present on Saturday include Eddy Kenzo, Levixone, Spice Diana, King Saha, Ykee Benda, Liamu, The Baninas, & Aganaga; on the same stage on the same evening!

It’s was also a festival where the likes of Salvador, Madrat & Chiko, and Viana Indi had a field day.

“Remember, in this university, we strive to ensure that our graduates have the knowledge, skills, and competencies employers want. Our graduates leave Victoria University with soft skills, quality degrees, confidence, prepared, and in demand,” officials said.

