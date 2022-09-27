KAMPALA-The Territorial Police in Kampala Metropolitan have arrested a notorious gang leader, identified as Kabuye Darren aka Mukisa Henry, of the “Ekigari”criminal gang, that is behind the wave of smash and grab attacks, armed robberies and sexual assaults against women in Kawempe Division.

According to police spokesperson SCP Fred Enanga, police conducted an intelligence -led operation on September 24,.2022, targeting criminals who terrorize fans, revelers and well-wishers, during music concerts and major events, and rob them, of their valuable items like phones, wallets, purses, handbags and other valuables and as a result, the suspect, who is on police wanted list was arrested.

“Of recent they have been attacking pedestrians and motorists with pavers, hitting them hard and robbing them of their property. The gang is responsible for all phones and bag snatches along Gayaza road, Tula road and round Akamwesi mall,” he said in a statement dated September 26, 2022.

Enanga noted that the suspect and 6 hardcore deputies who have been identified, but still at large, participated in the attack against the GISO Kyebando on September 20, 2022 at around 10pm.

“They attacked the GISO Kyebando, Kasule Ben, while responding to a phone snatching incident at Akwamwesi Mall, along Gayaza road. It was a revenge attack on security personnel. They also damaged his motorcycle,” he said.

He further revealed that the Kigari criminal gang while at Kakungulu zone, Kyebando parish, Kawempe division, Kampala district, ordered for 2 laptops at 1.2m each, an Iphone at 1m, board cover of 10,000, laptop bag of UGX 250,000 and other deliveries, from Fruitshop Uganda, located on Nalubega complex.

“Two workers namely; Nsubuga Hamza and Kiganda Alex of Fruitshop Uganda, delivered the items following a phone call, and directives to Bwaise-Kawempe. Upon reaching Bwaise, the caller again directed them to Akamwesi mall, then Kakungula zone, via Lumansi road, to the offices of Electoral Commission Kawempe. When they reached the place, the alleged clients switched off their phones, and in the process a gang of 8 thugs including Darren, attacked and sprayed pepper spray, in the faces of the victims and robbed them of the bag containing the electronic gadgets,” Enanga explained.

He said upon search to the suspect’s known premise, he was found with metallic bars, opium and heavy jackets used in robberies.

“As we intensify our efforts in dismantling this destructive gang, we call upon any victims who could have been mugged, attacked robbed or sexually assaulted by Kabuye Darren aka Mukisa Henry, to share details with the police at Kawempe,” he urged.

Related