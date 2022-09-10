JINJA – Kansai Plascon has donated paint worth Shs50 million towards the renovation of the Shree Hindu Sabha – Shree Satyanarayan Temple, one of the oldest Hindu Temples in the country.

The paint donation was delivered to the Hindu community in Jinja by the Plascon Managing Director Santosh Gumte. This was at an event held on September 9 at the temple.

According to Mr Gumte, the Shree Satyanarayan Temple is a great landmark for the Hindu faith in Uganda and for the country as a whole. He explained that when they heard about the renovation plans, as a company, they felt that they had to take part in the preservation of the heritage that this temple holds.

“We have enjoyed great moments with Hindu communities in the past such as the Holi Festival, celebration of India Day, and we continue to stand with you by making this humble contribution towards the renovation of Shree Satyanarayan Temple because we understand how valuable and significant it is,” he said.

Mr Gumte also pledged to continue supporting the Hindu Community in other development projects that they will be undertaking over time explaining that religious institutions play a big part in community bonding and transformation hence worthy of support all the time.

This was the second donation Plascon made to a religious institution in a space of one week. On Tuesday, the paint manufacturers handed over paint worth Shs 30 million to the Catholic Church in Kampala to assist them in renovation and construction projects at the Uganda Martyrs Hospital, Rubaga.

Earlier in March, they also made a Shs 20million cash contribution to the Anglican Church of Uganda to assist them in clearing the debts accrued during the construction of Church House.

Inaugurated in 1955, the Shree Hindu Sabha – Shree Satyanarayan Temple which is located in Jinja City is a big historical landmark in the country. It always hosts prayers for the Hindu community, it is also a destination of interest to tourists both domestic and foreign.

The temple provides charity to vulnerable people including orphans, street children and widows within Jinja City and as a tourist site is visited by more than 20,000 people annually.

