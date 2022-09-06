KAMPALA – The Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday afternoon banned the Nyege Nyege festival on grounds that it affects the morals of the children in Uganda.

“No function should take place. You are selling tickets at the expense of the children of Ugandans. We are not going to allow this function to take place,” ruled Anita Among.

“We are talking about the morality of this nation; we are discussing our kids. You want to advance tourism at the expense of our children. We won’t allow it to take place,” she added.

The Nyege Nyege festival which was to take place in Jinja from September 15 to 18th is an event that attracts millions of people as well from the international side.

Nyege Nyege, according to Tororo Woman MP Hon Sarah Opendi, is a breeding ground for sexual immorality.

Efforts by the Minister of State for Tourism, Martin Mugarra to defend the event as a hub of tourism met resistance from the House. Mugarra said over 8,000 foreign tourists have already booked tickets for the event.

“I come from Busoga. I have witnessed this festival it’s totally immoral. We can’t sacrifice the morals of Ugandans because the tickets have been sold. If the minister wants it let him take it to his district,” Bugabula county MP, Maurice Kibalya.

It should be remembered that the late Father Simon Lokodo in his capacity as Minister of Ethics initiated the ban but was highly attacked and he was defeated.

