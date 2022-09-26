RUKIGA – Vice President Jessica Alupo has tipped the faithful in Rukiga District about the benefits of church starting income generating activities if they are to propagate God’s word to the fullest.

Alupo in a message delivered by lands Minister Judith Nabakooba at the consecration and opening of St Luke Muhanga Catholic Parish Church said that churches todat may only survive if they put up money generating projects to support and sustain their growth.

She revealed that offerings by the faithful alone cannot be relied on to propagate God’s Ministry and called upon the congregation to support the current parish priest Rev. Fr. Rugambwa to urgently set up income generating projects for this relatively young parish.

“I appeal to the people of this area to take advantage of the proximity to the local, regional urban centers and the good infrastructure put in place by the government to engage in income generating activities such as dairy farming, poultry keeping, piggery and high value vegetable growing that sell easily within urban centers.”

According to Alupo, the strategic position of this church positions it well to benefit from its proximity to Muhanga and Kabale towns. She therefore urged the management of the parish to identify and put up money generating projects to support the parish.

“I am sure there may be good planners among the parishioners, who can identify viable projects which suit your location,” she said.

The vice president contributed Shs 10miilion to the church as a token to kick start the income generating activities that will support and sustain the parish’s growth.

The mass that was animated by Rt Rev Callist Rubaramira, the bishop of Kabale diocese also had over 150 children receive the sacrament of confirmation. He urged them to live a prayerful life now that they had fully been confirmed in the catholic faith.

Area leaders that were led by legislators Roland Ndyomugyenyi Bish and Caroline Kamusiime shared with minister Nabakooba some of the issues affecting the area.

They outlined the electricity challenge which they say has caused the district to lag behind in terms of development.

“When it comes to budgeting, infrastructure, we are left behind. We are always in load shedding with poverty levels at 20 per cent which has increased crime rate. The government should make a deliberate effort to empower our people so that they can gain fruits from this government being in power,” MP Ndyomugyenyi said.

In her remarks, Minister Nabakooba told the congregants that the power issue in the area has been tabled before in parliament and pledged to remind the energy minister to take action.

She said that under her lands docket, she tasked the RDC to get on ground and investigate the Akamwezi land wrangles for action from her ministry.

Nabakooba also noted that USMID performance in the area is not at its best but they are devising ways to deal with the phenomenon.

“Engage in PDM, this area was picked in tea growing and sited for establishment of a tea factory. Direct all your energies on these cash crops as the factory is pending establishment.”

