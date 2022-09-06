KAMPALA – The Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party, Richard Todwong has given out over 30 motorcycles to the party chairpersons of all Kampala divisions as a means of easing their movement through areas of jurisdiction as they execute their mandate.

Todwong, who was in the company of his deputy, Namayanja Rose Nsereko, together with the party vice chairman in charge of the Kampala region, Singh Katongole, carried out the exercise today at the party headquarters at Plot 10, Kyadondo Road, Nakasero in Kampala.

He said the party leadership, led by its National Chairman, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, today only gave out motorcycles to the Kampala group, which had missed out in the first cohort of 2020 that covered the entire country.

He stated that the motorbikes will help the chairpersons be more efficient as they mobilize for NRM party activities throughout the region.

“I encourage you to keep them well and use them effectively to enhance the mobilization capacity of the ruling party,” the Secretary-General said as he addressed beneficiaries after the handover exercise.

He warned the chairpersons against using party property as ‘Boda Bodas’ for personal gain, saying such actions amounted to rule-bending.”Motorcycles offered to you are strictly for NRM party work,” Todwong warned.

The NRM supremo emphasized that the motorcycles were procured using donations from friends and well-wishers of the ruling party and its National Chairman, Yoweri Museveni, who is also the president of Uganda.

Namayanja clarified that leaders from the Kampala region missed out on the first distribution exercise due to challenges that are related to how the NRM party is structured in the Capital City as compared to other districts.

She commended the leaders for having been patient with the party and expressed gratitude to President Yoweri Museveni for his visionary leadership.

“I am very happy because our promise to these leaders has finally come to pass. I am confident that even NRM district chairpersons will be able to receive their cars as promised,” Namayanja said.

Katongole, Kampala Vice Chairman, advised that all beneficiaries would be required to present their details to prevent forgeries and personification.

“One of the sub-county chairpersons, Hajji Mayanja Takalilya, NRM Chairman, Block 2b Central Division, who physically received the motorcycle from Rt.Hon. Todwong said he was grateful that the NRM party was able to use its limited funds to procure their vehicles. “The motorcycles are a relief to us.”

The NRM National Chairman launched the countrywide distribution of motorcycles on September 7, 2020. The party also rolled out the distribution of yellow bicycles to all village chairpersons.

