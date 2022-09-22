KAMPALA —The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has relocated its head offices from George Street, Georgian House to its new permanent home at the Uganda Business Facilitation Centre.

The newly completed UBFC facility is located on Plot 1, Baskerville Avenue Kololo opposite City High School.

The head offices were moved on September 20, 2022.

During this transition period, official said, all registration services (Business Registrations, Intellectual Property Registration, Insolvency Services) remain accessible at Georgian House, Level One until further notice.

URSB is responsible for civil registrations (including marriages and divorces but not including births, adoptions, or deaths), business registrations (setups and liquidations), registration of patents and intellectual property rights, and any other registrations required by law.

The 12 floor-storied, four-basement facility will house the (URSB), Capital Markets Authority and Uganda Investment Authority to work in an integrated manner in providing the business community and investors with the necessary documents they need to facilitate business and investments process in the same building.

The building will also house a One Stop Centre with over 15 service points which will improve service delivery to the private sector by ensuring that less time is taken in registering and starting a business.

The move to a permanent head office is a major milestone for URSB as it will save on the enormous amounts of money spent on renting facilities while giving the organization a stable repute and comfortable working conditions.

Speaking during a recent guided tour of the facility URSB Registrar General Mercy Kainobwisho said the Uganda Business Facilitation Centre will offer URSB with better stature to cement their mandate— reasoning that since the facility also houses other partner agencies involved in the ease of doing business, it will enable faster transaction times in service delivery across all services.

“The new office provides a more conducive environment for staff and for our work. It also provides enhanced security since access to the office is controlled by finger imaging. We thank the Board, Government of Uganda and the World Bank for support in approving resources that facilitated this construction,” noted the Registrar General

The country’s business ranking improved by 11 positions from 127th to 116th out of 190 economies on the backdrop of reforms geared at making it easy for investors to start a business.

The UBFC was undertaken under the Competitiveness & Enterprise Development Project (CEDP), as a Government of Uganda project funded by the World Bank and coordinated by the Private Sector Foundation.

