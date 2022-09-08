KAMPALA – The government has applauded Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) for conducting a feedback workshop for all on Technical and Vocational Education and Training –TVET institutions.

“This is very commendable and we are pleased as a ministry to oversee the Board’s progress in ensuring corporate governance. In public service, feedback and clientele management are some of the service commitments symbolised by the existence and implementation of the Client Service Charter for most MDAs,” said Ketty Lamaro, Ministry of Education and Sports Permanent Secretary on Wednesday at Nakawa, Innovation Hub

She says that this provides new ways of doing business and ensures real service accountability.

“As a Ministry team, we advocate for high-quality customer service because it improves stakeholder awareness and involvement. I am happy to note that the UBTEB team is ably emphasizing holding this feedback workshop.”

The PS noted that her Ministry is reviewing all TVET delivery, assessment and regulatory structures including assessment bodies.

“We are in the final stages of streamlining TVET structures, delivery and assessment. As we progress with TVET reforms implementation, we shall ensure that all stakeholders will be appraised with the new position on TVET structures once cabinet has concluded the matter.”

Lamaro also commended UBTEB for the shift of the delivery and assessment of TVET to modularised system noting that it will go a long way in ensuring that trainees acquire hands-on skills and progress to the industry and or continue with studies until completion of all stipulated modules.

The Ministry also commended UBTEB for developing special guidelines on dealing with candidates with Special Needs during the conduct of examinations.

Mr. Oyesigye Onesmus, the UBTEB Executive Secretary revealed that since the last feedback, the Board released two series of results for continuing students and are yet to release two results for two series.

“The key highlights of issues from the examination processes will be given during the Technical presentations. I would like to state that the Board has registered the increment in candidates’ enrolment after the covid-19 pandemic lockdown.”

He noted that the feedback workshop is intended at addressing a range of issues as per the assessment processes and procedures.

Mr. Oyesigye revealed that they have planned for re-inspection of all assessment centers to re-evaluate and validate them in regard to their suitability to the assessment standards/criteria.

“It has of recent emerged that some Institutions declined in facilities’ standards upon receipt of either provisional license of actual license.”

Board chairperson, Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha requested “introduction of modular assessment calls for our strict observation of procedural and occupation demands especially strict adherence to the training and assessment standards. The key among these is to ensure that training is contextually organized to prepare the trainees for self and relevant placement in the world of work after acquiring the required Certificate of competence.”

He says that as a measure to uplift the confidence in the assessment and the quality of skills’ awards, the Board has started the process of ensuring that it is internationally accredited by recognised International bodies such as the International Standards Organization (ISO).

“This will give a chance for all our TVET graduates to be accommodated in all workspaces globally. The Secretariat has therefore intensified the internal training of Staff as the application processes is on-going.”

