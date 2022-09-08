KAMPALA-President Yoweri Museveni and Commander in Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF)has promoted 469 senior UPDF officers and confirmed 28 officers into senior ranks.

The recognised officers have been promoted to ranks of Brigadier General, Colonel and Lieutenant Colonel while those confirmed were given titles of Major.

The new promotions are contained in a press release announced on Thursday, September 8, 2022 by Defence and army spokesman Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye.

This is the third time this year that President Museveni, who is also the Commander in Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, is promoting officers. The first promotions were announced in January and the next group was in April.

LIST OF PROMOTED OFFICERS

Col David Tweheyo – Brig Gen Col Silver Changa Muhwezi – Brig Gen Lt col Tom Musoke Buwembo – Col Lt Col Robert Nabimanya Katanaka – Col Lt Col Samson Henry Nabeeta – Col Lt Col Christopher Kyanku – Col Lt Col Giradier Roger Owor – Col Lt Col Samuel Alex Wabuyi – Col Lt Col Sylvia Meeme – Col Lt Co Ronald Kagyenyi – Col Lt Col Moses Wilson Ssentongo – Col LT Col Godfrey K Tukamwakira – Col Lt Col Ronald Wairindi Mugisha – Col Lt Col Betty Musuya Wanyera – Col Lt Col Edmond Ruta Agaba – Col Maj Dr Jeniffer Alanyo – Lt Col Acting Col David M Byaruhanga – Col Acting Col Martin S Byegarazo – Col Acting Col Vincent Odori Omollo – Col Acting Col Chris Sseruyange Ddamulira – Col Acting Lt Col Daniel Kalala Kirya – Lt Col Acting Lt Col Douglas N Katondwaki – Lt Col Acting Lt Col Patrick K Obong – Lt Col Acting Lt Col Alfred Okech Olama – Lt Col Acting Lt Col Edson K Kwesiga – Lt Col Acting Lt Col Gerald R Murekwa – Lt Col Acting Lt Col Israel Kasaija – Lt Col Acting Lt Col Wilfred Dickson Birungi – Lt Col Acting Lt Col Kepher Kaigo Mukomba – Lt Col Acting Lt Col Ronald Mwamba Adyeri – Lt Col Acting Lt Col Collins Mugga Luswata – Lt Col Acting Maj Nelson Marks Kyatuuka – Maj Acting Maj Geofrey Barigye – Maj Acting Maj Karim Dwale – Maj Acting Maj Mugaiga Picos Aruho – Maj Acting Maj James O Omara – Maj Acting Maj James Twinamasiko – Maj Acting Maj Kenneth Nuwagaba – Maj Acting Maj Edgar K Musasizi – Maj

