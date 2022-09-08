KAMPALA-President Yoweri Museveni and Commander in Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF)has promoted 469 senior UPDF officers and confirmed 28 officers into senior ranks.
The recognised officers have been promoted to ranks of Brigadier General, Colonel and Lieutenant Colonel while those confirmed were given titles of Major.
The new promotions are contained in a press release announced on Thursday, September 8, 2022 by Defence and army spokesman Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye.
This is the third time this year that President Museveni, who is also the Commander in Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, is promoting officers. The first promotions were announced in January and the next group was in April.
LIST OF PROMOTED OFFICERS
- Col David Tweheyo – Brig Gen
- Col Silver Changa Muhwezi – Brig Gen
- Lt col Tom Musoke Buwembo – Col
- Lt Col Robert Nabimanya Katanaka – Col
- Lt Col Samson Henry Nabeeta – Col
- Lt Col Christopher Kyanku – Col
- Lt Col Giradier Roger Owor – Col
- Lt Col Samuel Alex Wabuyi – Col
- Lt Col Sylvia Meeme – Col
- Lt Co Ronald Kagyenyi – Col
- Lt Col Moses Wilson Ssentongo – Col
- LT Col Godfrey K Tukamwakira – Col
- Lt Col Ronald Wairindi Mugisha – Col
- Lt Col Betty Musuya Wanyera – Col
- Lt Col Edmond Ruta Agaba – Col
- Maj Dr Jeniffer Alanyo – Lt Col
- Acting Col David M Byaruhanga – Col
- Acting Col Martin S Byegarazo – Col
- Acting Col Vincent Odori Omollo – Col
- Acting Col Chris Sseruyange Ddamulira – Col
- Acting Lt Col Daniel Kalala Kirya – Lt Col
- Acting Lt Col Douglas N Katondwaki – Lt Col
- Acting Lt Col Patrick K Obong – Lt Col
- Acting Lt Col Alfred Okech Olama – Lt Col
- Acting Lt Col Edson K Kwesiga – Lt Col
- Acting Lt Col Gerald R Murekwa – Lt Col
- Acting Lt Col Israel Kasaija – Lt Col
- Acting Lt Col Wilfred Dickson Birungi – Lt Col
- Acting Lt Col Kepher Kaigo Mukomba – Lt Col
- Acting Lt Col Ronald Mwamba Adyeri – Lt Col
- Acting Lt Col Collins Mugga Luswata – Lt Col
- Acting Maj Nelson Marks Kyatuuka – Maj
- Acting Maj Geofrey Barigye – Maj
- Acting Maj Karim Dwale – Maj
- Acting Maj Mugaiga Picos Aruho – Maj
- Acting Maj James O Omara – Maj
- Acting Maj James Twinamasiko – Maj
- Acting Maj Kenneth Nuwagaba – Maj
- Acting Maj Edgar K Musasizi – Maj
