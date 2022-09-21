KAMPALA —The Office of the Academic Registrar, Makerere University has released the Official admission lists for Government sponsored students for A ‘ Level Applicants for the Academic Year 2022/2023.

In a statement posted on their website, the university says it has also released the Public Universities Joint Admissions Board Cut Off Points for Government Admissions.

The attachments below are for the courses tenable at Makerere University and Makerere University Business School respectively.

Makerere University and MUBS – Government Sponsorship Admission List 2022-2023

Government Sponsorship Cut-off Points 2022-2023

