KAMPALA – The Ministry of Education and Sports has given all heads of learning institutions from nursery up to university up to September 19, 2022, to complete the registration of all learners for the issuance of National Identification Numbers (NINs).

The Education Permanent Secretary, Ms Ketty Lamaro, in a letter dated August 31, 2022 instructed all heads of learning institutions to capture the required data for all learners on the web address: https://www.emis.go.ug.

“The Ministry of Education and Sports issued an EMIS data capture form which was meant to assist Education Institutions in compiling learners’ particulars for providing information on all learners in Education institutions. The Ministry expects that all the EMIS forms have now been completed by parents and returned to the respective Education Institutions,” the circular reads in part.

“The purpose is to request you to urgently capture and upload all learners’ data in the EMIS portal… The deadline for upload of this information is September 19 and [this is to] inform you that the data uploaded will be shared with National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) for the purposes of learner verification and processing of learners’ NINs only,” Ms Lamaro’s letter reads in part.

She said the data shall serve as the baseline information for learner verification and issuance of NINs by National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA).

“In addition, under the New Lower Secondary Curriculum, Secondary School head teachers will use unique National identification numbers to transmit learner’s school-based assessment scores to Uganda National Examination Board(UNEB),” the circular adds.

Under the new lower secondary curriculum, head teachers will use unique NINs to transmit school-based assessment scores to Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb).

The ministry in June announced compulsory countrywide registration of all Senior One and Two learners in both public and private schools for issuance of NINs.

The ministry has also assured stakeholders of the safety of the data. “I wish to reiterate that all information relating to the learners and their respective parents/ guardians uploaded will be kept confidential in line with the existing Data Privacy and Protection Act, 2019,” the letter states.

The deadline comes less than a year before the NIRA commences fresh mass enrolment and issuance of new IDs for all Ugandans.

