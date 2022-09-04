KAMPALA – The Court of Appeal will be holding a Criminal Appeals session at Fort Portal High Court starting on 5th September 2022.

The Session will include three days’ physical hearings before the Justices embark on the judgment writing process.

The session will be presided over by the Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera, and Lady Justices; Irene Mulyagonja and Eva. K. Luswata.

The Justices are going to handle 42 Criminal Appeals with the bulk being appeals in respect to Aggravated Defilement (19) offences, followed by Murder with 14 appellants. Seven appellants want the Court to quash their convictions in Aggravated Robbery cases while two appellants are seeking the Court’s intervention over Rape.

Of these Appeals, one appellant wants the Court to overturn a Death sentence for Murder while another is battling a Life Sentence for Aggravated Defilement.

