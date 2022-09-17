MASINDI-A total of 64 Police officers have completed a four days training in collection, preservation and presentation of forensic evidence in sexual and Gender Based Violence related cases at Kabalega Resort in Masindi.

The training was organized by the Directorate of Forensic Services, in Patternership with Justice Law Sector, (JLOS) and United Nations Population Fund(UNPF) with the aim of equipping the participants with knowledge and practical skills in handling of Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) forensic evidence.

The participants were police officers drawn from different police force Directorates of CID, Medical, forensics, department of child and family, and territorial officers from Savannah, Westnile, Aswa and Albertine regions.

During the closure function the guest of honor, Mr Francis Enwau, representing UNPF thanked Uganda Police Force especially the directorate of Forensic services and JLOS for efforts put in fighting SGBV cases.

Adressing the officers Ms. Lucy Ladirathe JLOS Technical Advisor noted that “SGBV is a violation of human rights. This violation affects women and girls and it has been a challenge in Uganda. We should be vigilant and ensure that all these cases end,” she added.

“We ensure that the justice systems, policies, the regulations, institutions and entities that are within the criminal justice work are equipped and if we don’t have a police that is resourced and trained, we are not going to have a good case coming in.”

The Ag Director Forensics, ACP Andrew Mubiru, thanked UNPF and JLOS for the continued support towards the directorate of Forensic Services. He encouraged the participants to work hand in hand with other police officers to end SGBV related cases.

Related

Continue Reading