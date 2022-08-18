KAMPALA- The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has released the official timetables for the various candidates expected to sit their national exams this year.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre, UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo revealed that this year’s national examinations will commence on October 14, 2022 with the briefing of Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE).

The students will then start their examinations on October 17, 2022 until November 18, 2022.

There are a total of 349,455 candidates at this level with 175,673 males and 173,782 females.

The primary seven candidates totalling 749,809 will be briefed on Monday, November 7, 2022 and start their examinations with the Mathematics Paper on November 8, 2022 and the Social Studies paper in the afternoon.

The next day, learners will sit for the integrated science paper and end with English on November 9, 2022.

The examination cycle will end with the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) whose briefing is scheduled to take place on November 18, 2022.

The up to 97,896 learners in this category, will start their examinations on November 21, 2022, with the Economics and Chemistry practical papers. According to the time table, the cycle officially ends on December 9, 2022, with Imaginative composition in colour.

A total of one million, two hundred eighty thousand, one hundred and seventy two (1,280,172) candidates have registered for all the three levels of the final examinations. This indicates a percentage increase of 7.7% of the total candidature.

56 % of the total candidature, 751,336 learners are funded by government, while 44%, 564,836 candidates are privately sponsored.

Odongo told journalists that in line with the Board’s policy of inclusiveness and equitable assessment of learners’ achievements, braille versions of the time tables have been provided to cater for learners with visual impairment.

“The timetables include Regulations on the Conduct of the examinations and Caution to candidates on acts that amount to examination malpractice,” he said.

He further urged head teachers to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to brief the candidates to follow these Regulations and the Caution given.

