KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has congratulated Kenya’s President-elect, William Samoei Ruto.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati on Monday declared William Ruto as the winner of hotly contested seat.

According to IEBC, Ruto beat his rival Raila Odinga after getting 50.49% against Odinga’s 48.85 percent.

In his congratulatory message, Museveni reassured Ruto of Uganda’s continued partnership.

“On behalf of all Ugandans, I congratulate Your Excellency William Samoei Ruto upon your election as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya. Further to my telephone call last night upon your victory, I wish to reassure you of Uganda’s commitment to continue partnering with Kenya in advancing regional and continental agenda through the East African Community, African Union and other multilateral platforms.”

“Our bilateral cooperation will score tremendous achievements and I look forward to working more closely with you. God bless Kenya. God bless East Africa,” added Museveni.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

In his maiden speech, Ruto vowed to work with “all leaders” as he was declared winner of a closely-fought poll, attempting to ease tensions after the outcome sparked a split in the election commission and fears of violence.

“There is no room for vengeance,” Ruto said, adding, “I am acutely aware that our country is at a stage where we need all hands on deck.”

