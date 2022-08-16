KAMPALA — TotalEnergies in Uganda has on Tuesday August 15, signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Makerere University (Mak) to collaborate on various education and skilling initiatives targeting students at the institution’s different colleges.

The MoU will create a framework of collaboration on diverse segments, projects, and subjects in line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 regarding Quality Education, and TotalEnergies’ Pillar on Youth Inclusion and Education, as well as TotalEnergies’ commitment to skills and capacity development in Uganda.

Speaking on behalf of Total Energies Country Chair at a press conference held at Makerere University, Mrs. Mariam Nampeera Mbowa, the Deputy General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Uganda said said the oil giants is committed to supporting young people to play an active role in the development of their respective countries.

“We are driven by the belief that sustainable development cannot be achieved without effective solutions to promote youth inclusion in the professional and social arena. Our objective is to procure opportunities to demonstrate, utilize and refine their talents such that they can play a key role in the development of their communities”.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, echoed the significance of commitment of Total Energies to the partnership with Makerere University; “Makerere University welcomes this partnership with Total Energies, especially as we mark the important milestone of our Centenary. Makerere University has made enormous contribution to human capacity development and general economic and social growth of Uganda, Africa and with significant contribution to the world at large. There is no part of the world where you go and not find a Makererean serving with distinction or creating value to society.

“We want to make even greater contributions to growing our country, and providing solutions to challenges the world is faced with. With emphasis on research, innovation and empowerment of young people, this partnership is an important enabler for the University to achieve the ambitious goals it has set for the next 100 years.”

According to a recent Ministry of Health report, Uganda is in the process of strengthening emergency medical services with focus on infrastructure, ambulances, financing, and human resources. As part of the collaborative activities indicated in the MoU, TotalEnergies EP Uganda under this same framework agreement also signed a project agreement with the University to provide capacity building support worth USD 150,000 to the Makerere University College of Health Sciences towards upgrading the Emergency Medical Skills Training Centre.

The support will specifically cover fit-out and ICT installations at the skills training center, as well as purchase of training equipment and simulation medical equipment to be utilized during the emergency medical training sessions. The centre will be fully operated by Makerere University College of Health Sciences which provides training for health workers in emergency medicine.

The signing of the MOU was witnessed by representatives from Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Ministry of Education and Sports, Petroleum Authority of Uganda and TotalEnergies’ Joint Venture Partners: UNOC and CNOOC.

