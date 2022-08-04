KAMPALA – Parliament wants the both ministries of Education and Public Service to come and give a harmonized position on the salary of head teachers and their deputies.

“Both ministers of Public Service and Education should come here and give us a harmonized salary of head teachers and their deputies,” Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among noted during plenary on Thursday.

Among’s directive comes after the Busia Municipality MP, Geoffrey Macho, informed the House that he has heard the Minister in charge of Public Service in different forums giving different statements concerning teachers’ salaries.

“I am seeking clarification from you and the Prime Minister on whether you know that this Policy has killed the morale of teachers in schools and whether you know that there is no teaching in “some” of the Government schools at all,” Macho noted.

Kalungu West MP, Joseph Ssewungu raised the matter on the floor and told MPs that despite the salary increment for science teachers, the headteachers and their deputies who are scientists have been left out. He says that some of the Headteachers & their deputies want to be demoted to “classroom” teachers.

In one of today’s daily newspapers, there was a report that 500 head teachers want to be demoted.

In response, Trade State Minister David Bahati said that the July salaries for the said group of teachers have been delayed to allow for harmonization of the concerns raised.

“Madam Speaker and Honourable members, what you need to understand is that the government is handling the salary enhancement in a phased manner and the delay came about as a result of harmonization,” Bahati added.

He promised to ensure that the Minister in charge of Public Service comes to Parliament to respond to the concerns raised.

Related