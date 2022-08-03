KAMPALA- Uganda Police Force has warned the general public to be aware of telephone fraudsters/scammers, a crime that is on the rise in the country.

According to the Police Spokesperson CP Fred Enanga, the scammers purport to be officials from Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, and make scam phone calls, to public officials making false claims of study abroad.

“They further request for money to update your passport records and process travel documents on a private mobile money number. Others offer bursaries, promotions, job opportunities to relatives with you as a referral etc. After receiving the money, they switch off their phones and even destroy the sim cards,” Enanga explained.

He revealed that the telephone scammers are using a landline number +256414673797 to call selected public officials about a course in the UK. After convincing them, they ask them to deposit an agreed amount of money on the mobile phone of Maria (the secretary) on 0776318856.

“The fraudsters sometimes do impersonate employees if legitimate mobile network operators, and use the ongoing promotions to dupe genuine clients. They request for their online mobile account credentials, including log-ins, address and bank account details. After defrauding them, the suspects cease contact with the victims,” he said.

Enanga has urged the public not to engage with the scammers, not to return calls to their fake numbers and not to share any personal information with the callers.

“All MDAs do not request for money to deposit on private mobile money numbers, or request for Bank account details, or other details from staff by phone or SMS. Going forward, if you encounter such claims, immediately contact superiors or your mobile network provider on a number you know to be correct. Once again, do not respond to any calls or texts you receive from telephone scammers,” he advised.

He added, “Always take a moment to stop and think before parting with money or your personal information, it could prevent you from falling victim to fraud. Remember its okay, if you reject, refuse or ignore request. Only criminals will try to create urgency or cause you to panic.”

Enanga noted that the task team investigating the subscriber fraud, will dismantle the network of criminals, who obtain personal information by photocopying extra copies of the National ID and register new sim cards without the knowledge of the owner of the National ID.

