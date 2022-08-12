KAMPALA– Professor Barnabas Nawangwe has August 12, 2022 been re-appointed as Vice Chancellor of Makerere University for a second five year term.

According to the University secretary Yusuf Kiranda,the reappointment follows a recommendation of the University council.

“We expresss our deepest gratitude to the Chancellor and University council for recognizing Professor Nawangwe’s distinguished service and granting him the opportunity to serve another term as we celebrate 100 years,” he said in a statement.

He added that, “The University Community congratulates Professor Nawangwe on this appointment and guarantees continued collaboration and support as Makerere University enters a new century of service to humanity.”

About Prof Nawangwe

Nawangwe was a lecturer and Head of Department of Architecture, from the time the department was founded in 1987 until 2002. He became Senior Lecturer in 1996. In 2002, he was appointed Associate Dean, Faculty of Technology.

The following year, he became Dean, Faculty of Technology, Makerere University, serving in that capacity from 2003 until 2010.

In 2004, he became a professor. For a period of time, starting in 2010 until 2013, he served as the Principal, College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology.

At the time of his election as Vice Chancellor, he served as Deputy Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration, “responsible for the planning, budgeting and development of the university”

Professor Barnabas Nawangwe was installed as Vice Chancellor of Makerere University on 14 September 2017, at a ceremony at which the president of Uganda was the chief guest.

Related