KAMPALA —The Office of the President, Diaspora Affairs with the support from other stakeholders is gearing up to host a marathon at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds— reinforcing its position on enhancing safe labour externalization.

The Migrant Stakeholders Run 2022, scheduled for Sunday, October 2, will bring together players in labour externalization industry to engage and highlight possible ways of addressing the challenges in the sector.

“This event is a follow [up] on the High-level Diaspora and Labour Externalisation symposium that was organised by our Office in May 2022. This will provide a platform for more stakeholders’ engagement to advance the call for safe labour migration and highlight possible ways of addressing the challenges in the sector,” Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi said, noting that the Chief Runner will be, Prime Minister Hon. Robinah Nabbanja.

“The event will as well highlight the different success stories and milestones achieved by the different players within the industry,” Walusimbi added.

Walusimbi invited industry players including the general public, the returnees, the migrant workers families and friends, recruitment companies, government Ministries, Departments

to take part in the event.

Hard information shows the labour externalisation industry plays an important role in addressing Uganda’s unemployment problem. It also earns forex through the remittances of migrant workers—said to account for about five percent of the Gross National Product as of 2021.

