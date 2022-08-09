KAMPALA – Police have asked Ugandans to ignore calls for Kunga stay – at – home – protest round II. Police say they have intelligence that there are selected individuals and political groups promoting the protests from August 15th and 16th, 2022 against the high prices of commodities in the country.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says there were similar protests from July 25th – 27th, “which were ignored by peace-loving Ugandans, apart from a few youths and boda boda riders, who held riots and political demonstrations in Namulesa, Mafubira, Wairaka and Nakabango in Jinja district.”

“As a result, 162 suspects were arrested for obstruction of the road, destruction of the road, looting of shops, incitement to violence, and holding unlawful assemblies among others; out of whom 105 were taken to court and remanded,” he said in a statement.

He says that even this time, the strategy they are using will backfire because it is baseless and has no solutions, given to Ugandans to compel them to stay-at-home.

“They are simply using the global crisis and inflation, to invoke fears in the public and motivate them to support their politics.”

He instead asked the citizens who feel intimidated to contact the nearest police for assistance, “because no one has the right to restrict their movement to work, take children to school, or go about their daily activities.”

“As usual, we are well prepared to respond proportionately against all perpetrators of violent crime and lawlessness.”

Related