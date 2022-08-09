MUKONO/MBALE – The Crime Intelligence in Mukono and Mbale have arrested two prime suspects in an intelligence-led operation, believed to be part of the criminal racket, actively involved in the theft and robbery of motor vehicles, from parking lots, streets, functions like funerals and parties, places of worship, bars and clubs.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says the task team started its operations on July 5, 2022, from Nkonge in Mukono, following the robbery of motor vehicle registration number UAP 778G, which led to the arrest of Nsubuga Mukwaya Hassan, from Wobulenzi.

“He led the task team to the arrest of Musisi Alex alias Mark Butyampa, of Bulijjo village, Kiyunga Parish, Kyampisi sub-county in Mukono district. The suspected stolen motor vehicle, was recovered from Wobulenzi with a forged number plate UAM933G, after the original number plate was removed.”

It was further established that criminal gang was behind most of the motor vehicle thefts and robberies in Kampala, Mukono, Luwero and other parts of the country.

Police say they would change the original plates with cloned number plates (a process they call baptizing) and sell the stolen cars to Kisule Juma alias Jajja Mbale alias Muwada Juma alias Walusimbi Juma alias Wambedde.

“The operation was expanded to Mbale with the help of the two suspects and led to the recovery of 16 motor vehicle in total, that are suspected stolen, from different parts of the country.”

The recovered vehicles include; Toyota Noah formerly with registration number UAP 778G, changed to UAM933G, Toyota Spacio – UAX 578M, RAV 4 – UAJ635G, Subaru UAG 242Z, Premio – UAU 911C, Premio – UAQ 742D, Noah – UAR 509K, Ipsum – UAN 794Z, Isuzu Tipper 2 ton – UBA 784U, Toyota Passo – UBG 044G, Premio – UAU 406A, Ipsum – UAP 772D, Ipsum – UAP 735B, Premio – UAT 287H, Toyota Starlet – UAN 223Y, Toyota Regius – UAN 706R, and Toyota Pickup – UAH 436J.

Police called upon persons whose motor vehicles were stolen and fall in the above categories to come and view them at the Directorate of Crime Intelligence, in Bukoto.

