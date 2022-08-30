KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has re-appointed Ofwono Opondo as the executive director of the Media Centre.

The new three-year contract means Opondo will serve in the capacity until 2025.

The government spokesperson took over the position in May 2013, succeeding Fred Opolot.

#Re-appointed: Pres @KagutaMuseveni has reappointed me as #ExecutiveDirector @UgandaMediaCent for 3 yrs from July 2022. Am grateful for his continued trust in me & look forward to working with colleagues in @GovUganda in serving the public better. @skaheru @sandorwalusimbi — Ofwono Opondo P’Odel (@OfwonoOpondo) August 30, 2022

Later, in November 2016, his contract was extended for another three years, ending in 2019 before it was further renewed to 2022.

Prior to becoming the government spokesperson in2016, Opondo was the deputy spokesperson for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The Uganda Media Center is run by the president’s office and operates outside of traditional public service structures.

Related