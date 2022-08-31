KAMPALA – The National water and sewerage corporation (NWSC) has on Wednesday handed over the site to Anhui Sijan Holding groups to kickstart the Project. Mr. Hunter Project Manager Contractor, Mr Chang – Supervising Engineer Contractor, Mr. Anhui Sijian – Director, Niwamanya Kenneth- Site Engineer Contractor represented Contractors’ Team.

NWSC team was represented by Eng. Mujuni Herbert- Project Manager, Eng Ayebare Grace- Project Engineer, Eng. Francis Kateeba – General Manager-Mbarara and Technical Advisor- Ankole Region, Mr Kahiigi Paul- Principal public Relations officer Western and South Western Uganda, Eng Sam Kiggundu – Bushenyi Area Manager, Eng Magomu Ivan Williamson-Bushenyi Area Engineer, Elineo- Customer Relations Officer.

Bushenyi District has been represented by Mr Jaffari Bassajabalaba – Chairman LC5, Bushenyi District Deputy RDC Rosemary Atuhaire, Bushenyi DISO- Mr. Don Ayebare and Chairman LC3 – Kakanju – Lauben Kananga inter alia.

Warugo water Project is expected to cost Shs11.8 billion. It will be situated at Kibatama getting water from R.Warugo .it’s expected to boost water supply to Kakanju, Ruhumuro, Kyamuhunga and Bitooma subcounties and surplus water will be piped to Bushenyi- Ishaka municipality. It is projected to supply safe and clean water to 150,600 people. Warugo water Project will supply 2.5 million litres each day.

Bushenyi District Deputy RDC Rosemary Atuhaire extended her gratitude to NRM government under the Visionary leadership of H.E Museveni for releasing funds to make sure all Citizenry access clean and safe water, Madam Rose called upon contractors to do quality work, use Community labour and respect rights of their employees as they employ local labour. Mr Jaffari Bassajabalaba called upon Contractors to do work timely, avoid doing shoddy work, implored Community to conserve the environment if they want Warugo water Project to be sustainable, requested contractors to use local labour and equally called upon Community to be disciplined when given working opportunity and inferably saluted NWSC under the stewardship of Eng .Dr Silver Mugisha for it’s unmatched solid performance of providing safe, clean and affordable water to all Ugandans.

The contractors have promised to complete Warugo water Project in one year and three months and accepted to go by the guidance given by all Stakeholders.

