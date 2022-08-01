KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni is yet again expected to address the nation on “Development Issues” this Friday, his media team has said.

The outgoing senior press secretary, Lindah Nabusayi made an announcement on Twitter that, “@KagutaMuseveni will address the Nation on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8.00pm #DevelopmentIssues the address will be broadcast live on all Televisions and Radios #TuneIn.”

On Sunday, Museveni appointed Mr Sandor Walusimbi as his new senior press secretary.

This will be the third time Museveni is addressing the nation in a period of three weeks. However, his addresses have not yielded any solutions to the escalating fuel and commodity prices and many Ugandans are hopeless in him.

Today, one litre of both petrol and diesel ranges from Shs6500 to shs8000 across the country which has posed a lot of hardships amongst poor Ugandans.

In his recent address on Wednesday, Uganda’s longest-serving President said that the present hike of commodities started with Corona, “which led to a decline in consumption globally. Most of the companies even became bankrupt.”

To him, the use of electric vehicles and the train is the solution, “but it can’t be done overnight, so for now, we have to use this bad petroleum sparingly as we wait to buy more electric cars and boda bodas.”

Related