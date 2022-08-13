NORTH YORK — Nathan Ssewaali, a Canadian author, and mental health specialist of Ugandan descent has been recognized by Seneca College Library in North York, Canada over his powerful book, “Lola and her Emotions Carousel”.

Ssewaali was praised for his role in elevating a campaign for newborn and child mental health campaign.

The author stated during the book’s debut at Seneca College Library that “the objective of this book is to teach parents, ways of managing their children’s emotions.”

With the publication of “Lola and The Emotions Carousel,” Nathan hopes to disrupt this narrative by crafting a sympathetic tale and educating readers on how to control their emotions regardless of what is going on in their surroundings.

Ugandan-born novelist and photographer Nathan Ssewaali currently resides in Canada.

He has a Bachelor of Information Science and Library degree from Makerere University, and he also possesses other certificates from colleges and universities in Canada, including George Brown College, Seneca College, and the photo school.

He recently completed the requirements for his postgraduate diploma in infant and child mental health.

His debut book was Lola and The Emotions Carousel.

